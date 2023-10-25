 Shubman Gill narrows gap with Babar Azam by six points in race for No 1 ODI batter : The Tribune India

Shubman Gill narrows gap with Babar Azam by six points in race for No 1 ODI batter

Star batter Virat Kohli has improved three spots to be on joint fifth spot with Aussie left-handed opener David Warner

Shubman Gill narrows gap with Babar Azam by six points in race for No 1 ODI batter

India's Shubman Gill. PTI



PTI

Dubai, October 25

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill closed the gap with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam by just six points as the No 1 ODI batter in the ICC rankings that was released on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, who became the fastest batter to reach 2000 ODI runs in their World Cup match against New Zealand on Sunday, has improved to 823 ratings points.

Babar on the other hand has dropped to a total of 829 rating point despite having amassed 157 runs from five innings so far at the World Cup, with his most recent effort a fighting 74 in a losing side against Afghanistan in Chennai.

Having missed India’s first two World Cup because of dengue, Gill has 95 runs from just three matches which includes a standout innings of 53 in their seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who is the second leading run-getter in the World Cup with 354 runs after five matches, has improved three spots to be on joint fifth spot with Aussie left-handed opener David Warner (up two spots).

Fresh from hitting three centuries from five matches, South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock finds himself within striking distance in third place.

South Africa teammate Heinrich Klaasen has improved seven places to be in fourth spot with a new career-high rating.

Mohammed Siraj jumps to No 2 spot

India quick Mohammed Siraj, who has picked up six wickets from five appearances at the World Cup, jumped one place to close in on Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood as the No 1 ODI bowler.

South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj rose two places to third and a new career-high rating following his seven wickets at the tournament thus far.

Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi (up four places to sixth) and Australia tweaker Adam Zampa (up four places to seventh) also made ground inside the top-10.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan remained out in front of the ODI rankings for all-rounders, with South Africa beanpole Marco Jansen the biggest mover with the in-form No.7 jumping 23 places on this list to share 11th place alongside Scotland’s Michael Leask.

