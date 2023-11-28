Shubman Gill replaces Hardik Pandya as captain of Titans

New Delhi, November 27
Gujarat Titans today appointed Shubman Gill as their captain for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following Hardik Pandya’s decision to move back to Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans will receive Rs 15 crore from MI for the all-cash deal apart from a hefty undisclosed transfer fee.
Once Pandya’s exit was sure, 24-year-old opener Gill was the obvious captaincy choice, having got the ‘orange cap’ in the last season with 890 runs, second to only Virat Kohli’s all-time record of 973.
“I am delighted and proud to assume the captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket,” Gill said in a statement.
Pandya, on his part, took to social media to express his emotions. “This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back,” Pandya wrote.
