Shuttler Unnati enters quarters of jr Asia C'ships

New Delhi
Top seed Unnati Hooda entered the quarterfinals of the women’s singles U-17 category at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Nonthaburi, Thailand, today. Unnati defeated 14th seed Nutchavee Sittiteeranan of Thailand 21-11 21-19 in a Round of 16 match.
New Delhi
Bhaker sweeps women’s 25m pistol competition
Manu Bhaker swept the women’s 25m pistol competition, winning the senior and junior women’s gold at the shooting Nationals. She had earlier won the two team gold medals in the same event.
Mumbai
Mumbai City beat FC Goa 4-1 to maintain supremacy
Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored a brace to guide Mumbai City FC to a comfortable 4-1 win over FC Goa and consolidate their position at the top of the Indian Super League standings. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Alberto Noguera were the other scorers for Mumbai.
Srinagar
I-League: Real Kashmir beat TRAU FC to stay top
Real Kashmir scored two second-half goals to beat TRAU FC 3-2 in a thrilling fifth-round fixture of the I-League and maintained their top position in the league standings. Agencies
