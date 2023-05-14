Shuttlers aim to break new ground

Suzhou (China), May 13
Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will look to hit top gear as the Indian team begins its campaign at the BWF Sudirman Cup with a blockbuster clash against a formidable Chinese Taipei here tomorrow.
India have always depended on their singles stars to deliver at the team championships and they will again have to do the heavy lifting to clinch a first-ever medal in the prestigious event. India will hope to display their might in the mixed team event with the men’s pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and the women’s team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand set to play pivotal roles.
