Shuttlers end team medal drought

PTI

Hangzhou, September 29

India thrashed lowly Nepal 3-0 in the quarterfinals to secure a historic medal after 37 years in the men’s team badminton event at the Asian Games here today.

Lakshya Sen defeated Prince Dahal 21-5 21-8 before Kidambi Srikanth beat Sunil Joshi 21-4 21-13. Mithun Manjunath then beat Bishnu Katuwal 21-2 21-17 to clinch the tie. The men, who are assured of at least a bronze medal, will take on three-time champions South Korea in the semifinals.

However, the women’s team, led by PV Sindhu, failed to put up a fight against Thailand, going down 0-3 in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu was the only Indian to win a game during her 21-14 15-21 14-21 loss to world No. 12 Pornpawee Chochuwong in the opening singles match. World No. 17 Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost 19-21 5-21 to Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, ranked 10th, in the women’s doubles. Ashmita Chaliha was then humbled by Busanan Ongbamrungphan 9-21 16-21.

The women’s team had won bronze in the 2014 edition in Incheon.

