Shuttlers look to hit top gear

PTI

Bangkok, May 29

Following a decent show in Malaysia, star Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, will look for consistency as they begin their campaign in the Thailand Open Super 500 from tomorrow.

While Sindhu reached the semifinals in Kuala Lumpur last week, Srikanth signed off with a quarterfinals finish and the two will look to go deep in the draw as they look to taste success once again.

Sindhu had come close to breaking her title jinx when she reached the final of the Spain Masters, but Srikanth has struggled since his epic run during India’s Thomas Cup victory last year.

The 27-year-old Sindhu, who slipped two places to world No. 13 this week, will face Canada’s Michelle Li in the opening round, while Srikanth will look to take a leaf out of HS Prannoy’s book when he takes on the Malaysia Masters finalist Weng Hong Yang of China.

Lakshya Sen, who has slipped out of the top-20 following a dismal run this season, will open against Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei. Sen had lost to Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong in straight games last week.

After skipping the Malaysia Masters, India’s top doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be back in action this week, taking on France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar.