Shuttlers make positive start at Asia Junior Championships

New Delhi

Young Indian shuttlers, including Lakshay Sharma and Anmol Kharb, made a positive start to their singles campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia today. In the boys’ singles, Lakshay secured a 21-9 21-9 win over M Joy of Bangladesh, while Ayush Shetty emerged triumphant with a 21-14 18-21 21-19 win over Al Fajri of Indonesia.

Lonato

Shotgun WC: Ganemat equals national record

India’s Ganemat Sekhon shot a perfect round of 25 but it was not enough to take her to the women’s skeet final at the ISSF World Cup here. The India No. 1 was left to rue the two rounds of 23 in qualifying as American Dania Jo Vizzi, the eventual gold medallist, piped her to the sixth and final qualifying spot with a score of 121.

Paris

PSG sign highly-rated teenager Cher Ndour

The post-Lionel Messi rebuilding continues at Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions signed highly-rated midfielder Cher Ndour today, making the Italian teenager its sixth new player of the off-season.

MOULINS (France)

Tour de France: Philipsen takes fourth win

Jasper Philipsen cemented his status as this year’s sprinting star when he claimed his fourth stage win in the Tour de France today. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Lisbon

Footballer Miura, 56, set to ply trade in Portugal

The oldest professional football player has decided he’s not old enough to call it quits just yet. Striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who is 56, has signed a new loan deal in Portugal, the second-tier club Oliveirense posted on social media on Tuesday. — Agencies

