Shweta Sehrawat to captain women’s India U-19 team for home series against NZ

New Delhi, November 20
Shweta Sehrawat will captain the women’s India U-19 squad in the five-match home series against New Zealand from November 27 to December 6.
The matches are being organised as part of India’s preparation for the inaugural Women’s U-19 World Cup in South Africa from January 14 to 29.
All the games will be played in Mumbai.
Prior to the India series, New Zealand and West Indies will play two T20s in Mumbai on November 22 and November 24.
Squad: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Shikha Shalot, Trisha G, Soumya Tiwari (VC), Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Nandini Kashyap (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.
