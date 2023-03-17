Siddikur shoots 65, takes two-shot lead in DGC Open

New Delhi: Siddikur Rahman continued his love affair with the Delhi Golf Club, firing a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a two-shot lead on Day 1 of the $750,000 DGC Open today. He was trailed by a trio that included two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan, defending champion Nitithorn Thippong and Justin Quiban, who all shot 67.

Singapore

Diksha shoots 71, lies 21st in Aramco Series Singapore

Diksha Dagar finished strongly with two birdies in the last three holes as she shot a 1-under 71 in the first round of the Aramco Team Series — Singapore. Dagar was lying tied-21st as Nicole Garcia fired a 5-under par 67 to top the individual leaderboard. In the team event, Dagar played alongside Anne Van Dam, Lily May Humphreys and Kim. They were 12-under and T-11th.

New Delhi

Dennerby’s wards to embark on Jordan & Uzbekistan tours

India women’s football head coach Thomas Dennerby today named a 23-member squad for the international friendlies in Jordan and Uzbekistan later this month. The senior team will play matches in Jordan between March 17 to 22 and in Uzbekistan between March 23 and 29.

New Delhi

Indian men’s hockey team climbs to No. 4 in rankings

The Indian men’s hockey team jumped two places to fourth in the latest FIH rankings on the back of its rare back-back-wins against world champions Germany and Australia in the Pro League matches in Rourkela. Significantly, India moved ahead of hockey powerhouse Australia, who dropped one place to fifth. Germany slipped two places to third spot. Agencies