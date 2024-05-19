Sift, Bhaker shine in Olympics trial

PTI

Bhopal, May 18

Sift Kaur Samra won her third women’s 50 metres rifle 3 positions competition while Niraj Kumar emerged victorious in the men’s event for a second time on the penultimate day of the Olympic Selection Trial (OST) 3 and 4 today.

Sift shot a 461.3 in the trial 4 final to edge out Nischal by a point. In the men’s 3P, Niraj finished on top with a 462.9, ahead of Chain Singh. Aishwary Tomar was third with a 449.8. In the the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle and air pistol qualification, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj topped the men’s air rifle with a 631.6. Manu Bhaker finished atop the women’s air pistol with a 581. In the men’s air pistol, Sarabjot Singh shot a 584 to top qualification, while Arjun Singh Cheema was second with a 583.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sift Kaur Samra