Sift, Bhaker shine in Olympics trial

Bhopal, May 18
Sift Kaur Samra won her third women’s 50 metres rifle 3 positions competition while Niraj Kumar emerged victorious in the men’s event for a second time on the penultimate day of the Olympic Selection Trial (OST) 3 and 4 today.
Sift shot a 461.3 in the trial 4 final to edge out Nischal by a point. In the men’s 3P, Niraj finished on top with a 462.9, ahead of Chain Singh. Aishwary Tomar was third with a 449.8. In the the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle and air pistol qualification, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj topped the men’s air rifle with a 631.6. Manu Bhaker finished atop the women’s air pistol with a 581. In the men’s air pistol, Sarabjot Singh shot a 584 to top qualification, while Arjun Singh Cheema was second with a 583.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody
Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...
Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir
Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...
Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire
Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources
Arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case
NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha candidate is at large
Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills
BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...