Sift Kaur Samra dominates 50m rifle; Simranpreet Kaur Brar wins pistol gold

New Delhi
Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra won the women’s 50m rifle prone event at the 66th Shooting Nationals here today. Samra also won the team gold in the event for Punjab, along with Anjum Moudgil and Vanshika Shahi. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, where the pistol competitions are taking place, Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the women’s 50m pistol for Punjab.
Bengaluru
Tripura shock defending champions Saurashtra
Cheteshwar Pujara’s presence did not help Saurashtra as a gritty Tripura humbled the defending champions by 148 runs in their Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here today. Tripura scored 258/8 before bundling out Saurashtra for 110 in 31.4 overs. In a Group E match, Punjab lost to Madhya Pradesh. MP scored 177 and then bowled out Punjab for 89.
Shillong
National Boxing: Sagar, Sachin advance
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sagar advanced in the Men’s National Boxing Championships here today. Railways’ Sagar (+92kg) beat Uttarakhand’s Shubham Singh. Services’ Sachin (57kg) beat Punjab’s Vishal Kumar. Railways’ Varinder Singh (60kg) entered the last-16 with win over Maharashtra’s Vishal Nupe.
Lucknow
Prannoy, Lakshya withdraw from Syed Modi International
Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have pulled out of the Syed Modi International, taking some sheen out of the Super 300 badminton tournament starting tomorrow. — Agencies
Kolkata
Odisha humble Bagan 5-2 in AFC Cup
Odisha FC humiliated reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-2 in their penultimate Group D clash of the AFC Cup here today. The defeat left Mohun Bagan Super Giant third in the points table, with Odisha climbing into second, just a point behind table-toppers Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter
The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...
Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain
The national capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days...