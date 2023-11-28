Sift Kaur Samra dominates 50m rifle; Simranpreet Kaur Brar wins pistol gold

PTI

New Delhi

Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra won the women’s 50m rifle prone event at the 66th Shooting Nationals here today. Samra also won the team gold in the event for Punjab, along with Anjum Moudgil and Vanshika Shahi. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, where the pistol competitions are taking place, Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the women’s 50m pistol for Punjab.

Bengaluru

Tripura shock defending champions Saurashtra

Cheteshwar Pujara’s presence did not help Saurashtra as a gritty Tripura humbled the defending champions by 148 runs in their Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here today. Tripura scored 258/8 before bundling out Saurashtra for 110 in 31.4 overs. In a Group E match, Punjab lost to Madhya Pradesh. MP scored 177 and then bowled out Punjab for 89.

Shillong

National Boxing: Sagar, Sachin advance

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sagar advanced in the Men’s National Boxing Championships here today. Railways’ Sagar (+92kg) beat Uttarakhand’s Shubham Singh. Services’ Sachin (57kg) beat Punjab’s Vishal Kumar. Railways’ Varinder Singh (60kg) entered the last-16 with win over Maharashtra’s Vishal Nupe.

Lucknow

Prannoy, Lakshya withdraw from Syed Modi International

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have pulled out of the Syed Modi International, taking some sheen out of the Super 300 badminton tournament starting tomorrow. — Agencies

Kolkata

Odisha humble Bagan 5-2 in AFC Cup

Odisha FC humiliated reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-2 in their penultimate Group D clash of the AFC Cup here today. The defeat left Mohun Bagan Super Giant third in the points table, with Odisha climbing into second, just a point behind table-toppers Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh.

