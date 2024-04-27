Sift races ahead on road to Paris

PTI

New Delhi, April 26

Sift Kaur Samra stole a march on her four rivals in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, winning back-to-back competitions in the Olympics selection trials.

Sift shot 465.1 in the final to leave Ashi Choksey 2.4 behind in second. Anjum Moudgil was third.

The men’s 3P T2 final saw Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar emerge victorious. Heading into the final shot, Aishwary was 0.1 behind Akhil Sheoran. He fired a 10.6 to Akhil’s 9.9 to secure the win.

Maheshwari in hunt

Maheshwari Chauhan kept Indian hopes high at the final Olympics qualification event for shotgun in Doha as she was placed sixth in women’s skeet after two rounds of qualification.

