N Sikki and Rohan Kapoor enter semifinals of Vietnam Open

Ho Chi Minh City: Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy progressed to the semifinals of the Vitenam Open Super 100 tournament here today. The unseeded Indian duo stunned third seeds Chan Peng Soon and Cheah Yee See of Malaysia 21-19 21-17 in a 39-minute clash.
Tel Aviv
Djokovic seals semifinals spot after beating Pospisil
Novak Djokovic overcame a tough test from Vasek Pospisil today at the Tel Aviv Watergen Open to maintain his perfect record against the Canadian. In an entertaining quarterfinal clash, the Serbian fended off an attacking bombardment from the lucky loser to advance 7-6(5) 6-3. Djokovic will next play Roman Safiullin after the 25-year-old downed Arthur Rinderknech 6-4 6-1 in 69 minutes. Agencies
