Silence in stadium when Virat Kohli got out was most satisfying: Pat Cummins

PTI

Ahmedabad, November 20

The deafening silence at the Narendra Modi Stadium when Pat Cummins dismissed Virat Kohli in the World Cup final was perhaps the “sweetest moment” the Australian skipper had ever experienced on a cricket field.

He got Kohli, who was well-set on 54, with a delivery that had extra bounce and the India batter played on trying to jab it towards the covers.

“We did take a second in the huddle just to acknowledge the silence that was going around the crowd. It just felt like it was one of those days where it was all made for him to score another hundred like he normally does and that was satisfying,” Cummins said.

After becoming the fifth Australian captain to secure his country’s sixth ODI World Cup here on Sunday, Cummins admitted that he has “fallen in love with the 50-over format all over again”.

“I must say, maybe because we won, I did fall in love with ODI again this World Cup. I mean, the World Cup’s got such rich history, I’m sure it’s going to be around for a long time. Yeah, there’s so many wonderful games, so many wonderful stories within this last couple of months,” he said.

He spoke about the sacrifices made by everyone in the team and their families. “We’ve spent a lot of this year away but we do it for these moments. So, everyone’s got their own story, but there’s a lot of proud people out there in our team,” he said.

From his hotel room, he saw Indian supporters, all clad in blue, walk towards the stadium. “I always like to say I’m pretty relaxed but I was a little bit nervous this morning,” he said. “Just pacing around, waiting for it to start, seeing the sea of blue in the hotel getting closer to the ground.”

