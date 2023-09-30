Silver for Ram-Myneni, Bops-Bhosale in hunt for gold

PTI

Hangzhou, September 29

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni settled for the men’s doubles silver medal at the Asian Games after losing to Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Yu-Hsiou and Jason Jung but India’s hopes of winning gold from the tennis courts is still alive with the mixed team reaching the title clash here today.

The unseeded Hsu and Jung — both higher-ranked singles players than the Indians — won 6-4 6-4 against their second-seeded opponents.

It is the first Asian Games medal for Ramkumar and the third for Myneni, who had won a men’s doubles silver with Sanam Singh and a mixed doubles gold with Sania Mirza in 2014.

“It is my first Asian Games medal, I always wanted to win a medal for India. It was one of my goals and that too coming with Saki (Saketh), very happy about it,” Ramkumar said.

The tennis contingent is still in contention for a gold with Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale making the mixed doubles final with a dominating win. The duo outplayed the Chinese Taipei pair of Hao-Ching Chan and Yu Hsiou Hsu 6-1 6-3 in their mixed doubles semifinal.

