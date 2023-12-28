Simran cries foul after split verdict

PTI

Greater Noida, december 27

Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria toiled hard for her maiden senior National Championships title as she eked out a contentious split decision win over Simranjit Kaur.

After the three rounds, Simranjit, who is a World Championships bronze winner, had won the 60kg bout 3-2. But as per the rules, every 3-2 split verdict goes for review and the two reviewers ruled in favour of Jaismine, who took the gold with a 4-3 decision.

“I didn’t like this bout because the decision wasn’t fair. I never say anything about my bout but today was very unfair,” Simranjit said.

