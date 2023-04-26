Sindhu & Co look to conquer Asia

PTI

Dubai, April 25

Top Indian shuttlers, including double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu, will hope to find their rhythm as they begin their campaign in the main draw of the Asia Badminton Championships here tomorrow.

The 40th edition of the prestigious continental competition started here today with the qualifying rounds, while the main draw comprising all the top players will begin from tomorrow.

It will be a tough task for India to return with a medal considering most of the top players have been struggling with rhythm and form this season. India have so far won 17 medals at the championships with Dinesh Khanna claiming the only gold in 1965 and the likes of Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will be looking to end the drought.

On a comeback tail after a long injury lay-off, Sindhu showed glimpses of her true self when she reached the final of the Madrid Spain Masters and the eighth-seeded Indian will hope to start her campaign on a positive note when she plays against Taiwanese Wen Chi Hsu.

In the men's singles, world No. 9 Prannoy faces Phone Pyae Naing, while Kidambi Srikanth will take on Adnan Ebrahim.