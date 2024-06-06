Sindhu loses in first round of Indonesia Open

Jakarta: PV Sindhu went down to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the Indonesia Open in a stunning early exit from the BWF Super 1000 tournament. The duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, however, progressed to the next round with a 21-15 21-15 win over Canada’s Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai in their women’s doubles first round clash. A two-time Olympics medallist and a former world champion, Sindhu lost the women’s singles contest 15-21 21-15 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi.

Munich

Sarabjot qualifies for World Cup final in top spot

India’s Sarabjot Singh shot an impressive 588 to secure top spot in qualification and make the final of the men’s 10m air pistol at the World Cup. Sarabjot became the third Indian to make the medal rounds at the Munich World Cup, after both Ramita and Esha Singh had finished sixth.

COPENHAGEN

Eriksen masterclass gives Denmark win over Sweden

Christian Eriksen scored a stunning late winner to give Denmark a 2-1 victory over Sweden in a lively pre-Euro 2024 friendly at a sold-out Parken stadium, cementing his spot as the Danes’ most potent creative force ahead of the tournament in Germany. —Agencies

