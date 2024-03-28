Sindhu makes winning start at Spain Masters

Madrid: Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the second round of the Madrid Spain Masters with a straight-game win over Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang here today. Sindhu, who was the runner-up in the last edition, saw off world No. 49 Zhang 21-16 21-12 in a lop-sided contest.
New Delhi
Shooter sorry for leaving camp, back in Olympics trials
A pistol shooter who left the preparatory camp for the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in December last year without informing the national federation has been selected for the trials to pick the Paris Games squad after apologising for his disciplinary breach. Bhavesh Shekhawat, who competes in 25m rapid-fire event, left the camp on December 29 and was incommunicado till January 4 this year.
Lausanne
Sreejesh selected as co-chair in FIH Athletes Committee
India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and defender Camila Caram from Chile’s women’s side are the two players appointed as co-chairs of the new FIH Athletes Committee. “I’m looking forward to working with Camila and all the committee members for the betterment of hockey players,” Sreejesh said.
London
Djokovic splits with Ivanisevic after 12 Major titles together
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, ending their association that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slam titles for the Serbian tennis player.
New Delhi
AIFF woman staffer alleges harassment by colleague
A woman employee at the All Indian Football Federation headquarters here has lodged a “verbal” complaint of “harassment” against a male colleague, according to a source in the national body. The woman is yet to press a formal charge.
Madrid
Prosecutor seeks jail for Rubiales over kiss
A prosecutor at Spain’s High Court is seeking a prison sentence of 2-and-a-half years for former football federation chief Luis Rubiales over his unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso, a court document seen showed. Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends
Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who i...
US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts
We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...
BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak
Says the saffron party would fail in its attempt
India, China exchange views on complete disengagement, resolving remaining issues along LAC
The key meeting was held in Beijing on March 27
Tamil Nadu MP, who recently attempted suicide, dies at Coimbatore hospital
The 77-year-old A Ganeshamurthi had allegedly tried to kill ...