Sindhu makes winning start at Spain Masters

Madrid: Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the second round of the Madrid Spain Masters with a straight-game win over Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang here today. Sindhu, who was the runner-up in the last edition, saw off world No. 49 Zhang 21-16 21-12 in a lop-sided contest.

New Delhi

Shooter sorry for leaving camp, back in Olympics trials

A pistol shooter who left the preparatory camp for the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in December last year without informing the national federation has been selected for the trials to pick the Paris Games squad after apologising for his disciplinary breach. Bhavesh Shekhawat, who competes in 25m rapid-fire event, left the camp on December 29 and was incommunicado till January 4 this year.

Lausanne

Sreejesh selected as co-chair in FIH Athletes Committee

India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and defender Camila Caram from Chile’s women’s side are the two players appointed as co-chairs of the new FIH Athletes Committee. “I’m looking forward to working with Camila and all the committee members for the betterment of hockey players,” Sreejesh said.

London

Djokovic splits with Ivanisevic after 12 Major titles together

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, ending their association that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slam titles for the Serbian tennis player.

New Delhi

AIFF woman staffer alleges harassment by colleague

A woman employee at the All Indian Football Federation headquarters here has lodged a “verbal” complaint of “harassment” against a male colleague, according to a source in the national body. The woman is yet to press a formal charge.

Madrid

Prosecutor seeks jail for Rubiales over kiss

A prosecutor at Spain’s High Court is seeking a prison sentence of 2-and-a-half years for former football federation chief Luis Rubiales over his unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso, a court document seen showed. Agencies

