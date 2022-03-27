Sindhu, Prannoy fight into Swiss Open finals

Basel, March 26
Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy made their way to the women’s and men’s singles finals, respectively, at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here today. However, Kidambi Srikanth lost in the men’s singles semifinals.
World No. 7 Sindhu prevailed 21-18 15-21 21-19 over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in a 79-minute semifinal to make her second successive final. Prannoy eked out a hard-fought 21-19 19-21 21-18 win over Indonesia’s world No. 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to reach his first final in five years.
Sindhu, seeded second, will face another Thai player — fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan — in the summit clash tomorrow.
Prannoy, who had last won a title at the US Open in 2017, will take on Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the final tomorrow. Christie came from behind to beat Srikanth 18-21 21-7 21-13.
Sindhu and world No. 29 Supanida had shared the spoils in the two meetings this year and the Indian, a former world champion, showed great nerves against the fighting Thai to come out unscathed in the semifinals today. —
