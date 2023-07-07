Sindhu, Sen enter Rd 2

PTI

Calgary, July 6

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Canada Open Super 500 after registering straight-game wins over their respective rivals here on Wednesday night.

While the fourth-seeded Sindhu eased into the next round with an easy 21-16 21-9 win over Canada’s Talia NG in her women’s singles opening match, Sen had to dig deep to stun second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-18 21-15 in a men’s

singles match.