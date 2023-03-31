Sindhu stems slide to enter last-8, Srikanth comes good

Madrid, March 30
Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth moved to the singles quarterfinals of the Spain Masters Super 300 tournament with straight-game wins here today.
Sindhu dispatched Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia 21-16 21-14 in a little over 30 minutes for her first quarterfinals berth of the year.
Second seed Sindhu has been struggling for form this season following her return to action after a long injury lay-off. It is the first time this year that the 27-year-old former world champion has crossed the second round.
Sindhu, who has dropped out of the top-10 for the first time since November 2016, will take on 25-year-old Danish Mia Blichfeldt in the last-eight stage.
World No. 21 Srikanth, on the other hand, pulled off a 21-15 21-12 second-round win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth. Srikanth, seeded fifth, has a tough contest ahead of him as he is pitted against top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the quarterfinals. Nishimoto was handed a walkover by France’s Arnaud Merkle in their second-round contest.
Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat crashed out of the men’s singles event. While George went down to Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen 17-21 12-21 in 31 minutes, Rajat was outplayed 14-21 15-21 by eighth seed Toma Junior Popov of France.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...