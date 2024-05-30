 Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri upset World No. 2 Baek-Lee; PV Sindhu goes down to Marin : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri upset World No. 2 Baek-Lee; PV Sindhu goes down to Marin

Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri upset World No. 2 Baek-Lee; PV Sindhu goes down to Marin

Treesa and Gayatri eliminate Baek and Lee 21-9, 14-21, 21-15

Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri upset World No. 2 Baek-Lee; PV Sindhu goes down to Marin

PV Sindhu in action. PTI file



PTI

Singapore, May 30

PV Sindhu suffered yet another setback against Carolina Marin, but the rising Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stunned world number two Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of South Korea to enter the quarterfinals at Singapore Open here on Thursday.

Double Olympic medallist Sindhu blew away 18-15 lead in the decider to go down to familiar rival Marin in a thrilling 21-13 11-21 20-22 women’s singles last-16 match. It was Sindhu’s sixth loss on the trot against her arch-rival dating back from 2018.

But the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist duo of Treesa and Gayatri kept the Indian flag flying by eliminating Baek and Lee 21-9 14-21 21-15 in close to one-hour battle.

This was world number 30 Indian duo’s maiden win from three meetings against the world number two Korean pair.

They will be up against another South Korean pair—sixth seed Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong—in the quarterfinal of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

The Indian duo had lost to the Korean pair at the Hangzhou Asian Games pre-quarterfinals last year.

The Baek-Lee duo was error prone as Treesa and Gayatri held a commanding 18-9 lead before taking the opening game without much fuss.

But the Indians allowed the South Koreans to bounce back, committing unforced errors in the second game as the match went to the deciding third game.

The rival pairs exchanged some powerful smashes and were locked 8-all before the Indian duo took a slender two-point lead at the final mid game break.

They continued to play with aggression and reeled off six points on succession to make it 16-9 and seal a memorable win.

In the men’s singles, world No. 10 HS Prannoy, seeded eighth, lost to Kenta Nishimoto, ranked 11th in the world, of Japan 13-21, 21-14, 15-21 in a 45-minute match.

This was the Indian’s fourth defeat against the Japanese from six matches.

In the women’s singles, Sindhu, fresh from her runner-up finish at the Malaysia Masters last week, took the opening game against her Rio Olympics final nemesis, but the Spaniard bounced back to win in a one-hour, eight-minute battle.

Having saved one match point, Sindhu committed a sloppy misjudgement of the shuttle on the backline to prolong her wait to five years and 11 months.

Sindhu had last beaten Marin in the quarterfinals of the Malasyia Open on June 29, 2018 since then the Indian has endured six losses on the trot.

Facing each other for the first time in seven months after their heated Denmark Open semifinal clash, the double Olympic medalist Indian dominated the opening game against an error-prone Marin.

With a powerful body smash, Sindhu took a massive 11-6 lead and maintained her authority to extend it to 15-8.

The third-seeded Marin tried to come back but Sindhu held her ways and sealed it comfortably.

But the Spaniard world No 3 bounced back strongly in a lopsided second game wherein she won six points on the trot and cruised to 17-7 lead to force a decider.

Maintaining her lead, Sindhu nosed 11-9 ahead in the final mid-game interval as she unleashed a powerful body smash to make it 14-10.

Sindhu exhibited a brilliant drop shot as she went two points shy of an elusive win against Marin making it 19-17.

But the Indian lost her composure as she found the net, allowing Marin to bounce back and get a match point at 19-20.

Marin, however, shot it wide as the game hung in balance at 20-all before the Spaniard got another match point with her fiery smash.

But this time, Marin had the last laugh with Sindhu erring on her judgment on back court. This was Marin’s 12th career win from 17 matches against the Indian.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PV Sindhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Ministry justifies appointment of Surjit Singh as PGI Dean

2
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

3
J & K

Army, police clash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked

4
Chandigarh

17 who opted for voting from home in Chandigarh die

5
Punjab

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

6
India

Delhi burns at 52.9°C

7
India

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh

8
Chandigarh

Speeding cars kill 2 in mishaps

9
Haryana

In Ambala, closure of Shambhu border comes at a huge price

10
Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal ‘insulted’ during Priyanka Gandhi's rally in Chandigarh, Congress leaders seek AAP apology

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Curtains on campaigning for 7th and final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024

Curtains on high-decibel campaigning for 7th and final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024

States going to polls in last phase include Punjab, Himachal...

Hoshiarpur is ‘choti Kashi’; and Kashi was where Guru Ravidas was born, says PM Modi at rally in Punjab

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...

Slew of fires keep forest staff on toes in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan and Kasauli

Slew of fires keep forest staff on toes in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan and Kasauli

Forest fire halts Kalka-Shimla train 15 km before its destin...

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh

The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...

7 dead, 25 injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Haryana falls into gorge in Jammu

22 dead, 57 injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras falls into gorge in Jammu

Accident took place at Tangli morh in Choki Chora belt of th...


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Amritsar: Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader in Amritsar: No clue on attackers yet

SGPC wants separate web portal for Hemkund Sahib pilgrims’ registration

Amritsar: Taranjit Singh Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Early display of bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ in Golden Temple bid to get votes: Parties

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Delhi govt to approach SC over Haryana not releasing city's water share: Atishi

Delhi govt to approach SC over Haryana not releasing city's water share: Atishi

Fire breaks out at police training centre yard in northeast Delhi, 300 vehicles gutted

Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, doctor to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi High Court junks plea to disqualify PM Modi from contesting 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Delhi water crisis: BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside minister Atishi’s residence

Hoshiarpur is ‘choti Kashi’; and Kashi was where Guru Ravidas was born, says PM Modi at rally in Punjab

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

Garhshankar: Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Unlike Modi, we don’t believe ‘arhtiyas’ are ‘dalals’ & traders thieves: Arvind Kejriwal

Jalandhar: BJP supporting BSP to outdo Congress, says Charanjit Channi

BJP threat to democracy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code