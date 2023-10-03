 Sisterly bronze: Eye-catching Mukherjees get historic medal : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Sisterly bronze: Eye-catching Mukherjees get historic medal

Sisterly bronze: Eye-catching Mukherjees get historic medal

Sisterly bronze: Eye-catching Mukherjees get historic medal

Ayhika and Sutirtha lost 11-7 8-11 11-7 8-11 9-11 11-5 2-11 to North Korea in the semifinals. Reuters



Tribune News Service

Rohit Mahajan

Hangzhou, October 2

Mukherjee & Mukherjee, sounding more like a law firm, looking more like regular university students than lean, mean athletic machines, today achieved a feat never achieved before — they won bronze in the women’s doubles in table tennis.

Mukherjee & Mukherjee were overjoyed; Mukherjee & Mukherjee were sad, too. They had shocked world champions Chen Meng and Yidi Wang of China in the quarterfinals on Saturday; this, surely, was a sign of things to come — they could well fight for gold, or at least assure themselves of a silver by winning the semifinal today, they must have thought.

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee, one year apart in age, fought hard in the semifinals but the task proved too much to do against the North Korean pair of Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak, and they lost 11-7 8-11 11-7 8-11 9-11 11-5 2-11.

The Mukherjees are sisters in name only; but they’ve known each other since childhood, for 20 years, and communicate as well as real sisters. They stand out, too. In a stadium full of slightly-built players from east Asian countries, the Indian girls are quite conspicuous — Ayhika is certainly not all muscle, while no one would suspect Sutirtha of being an international athlete. But they’re good, quite skilful, skilful enough to shock a world champion team on their day.

Then, they have different kinds of rubbers on their bats — all four sides of their two bats are different. Sutirtha’s bat has pimpled rubber on the forehand side, a normal one on the backhand side; Ayhika’s bat has pimpled rubber on the forehand side, anti-spin one on the backhand. Due to this, the behaviour, the trajectory, the spin on the ball as it makes it way from their bats to the other end can be quite confounding.

Today, the North Koreans were confounded, just as the Chinese were two days ago. Having drawn level at 3-3, the Mukherjees decided to shun the wait-and-watch strategy and go for the kill in the final game. It proved to be a fatal mistake. In attack, they made errors, hitting long or wide; at the same time, the North Koreans found their range. Out of the blue, after dominating the sixth game for 11-5, the Indians were under the cosh and 0-4 down. Their faces fell, they seemed nervous, as if they feared the worst. In minutes, the worst did happen.

“They lost the first few points, came under pressure and went for winners in an attempt to claim points. They conceded a big lead and could not make a comeback,” said coach Mamta Prabhu.

Almost inevitably, a question was asked about Sutirtha’s weight; is it possible that if she were lean, she would have been an even more skilful player?

“Being fit is absolutely necessary, but then some players have a certain body type,” said coach Mamta. “Table tennis is also a game of skills, so if you are gifted and have the skills, I don’t see any problem. Sutirtha is very quick at the table and has very good hand-eye coordination.”

This, it must be said, is absolutely true — this is what made Sutirtha, in the company of another Mukherjee, the first Indian pair to win a women’s doubles medal at the Asiad, improbably though it may appear when you see her first.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

4
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

5
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

6
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

7
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

8
World

'Shameful'; Justin Trudeau trying to crush free speech in Canada, says Elon Musk

9
India

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab

Fight against drugs, not any party: Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab


Cities

View All

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Liquor, beer stolen from wine shop

500-gm heroin seized, three held

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala