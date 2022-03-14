Six juniors clinch gold at Asian boxing

PTI

New Delhi, March 13

Six Indian boxers, including Vini, Yakshika and Vidhi, registered contrasting wins to claim gold medals in their respective weight categories at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, today.

Vini, the diminutive boxer from Hisar, beat Karina Tokubay of Kazakhstan in the flyweight 50kg final.

Yakshika (52kg) displayed remarkable courage and temperament against Uzbekistan’s Rakhima Bekniyazova to mount a comeback win.

Vidhi notched up a comfortable 5-0 win against Aya Suwindeh of Jordan in the 57kg featherweight final.

Defending champion Nikita Chand (60kg) grabbed the yellow metal as her bout against Uldana Taubay of Kazakhstan was stopped by the referee in the third round. Shrushti Sathe (63kg) beat Nursulu Suienaly of Kazakhstan. Rudrika (75kg) blanked Kazakhstan’s Shuglya Nalibay 5-0. —