Six-pack: Gaikwad breaks WR for sixes

Ahmedabad, November 28
In an unprecedented feat, Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed seven sixes in an over to set a List A world record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here today.
The 49th over of the innings got him 43 runs, matching the joint effort of Brett Hampton and Joe Carter off Willem Ludick for Northern Districts against Central Districts in a Ford Trophy game from 2018.
Gaikwad rewrote the record in the penultimate over of his team’s Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals match against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad, with Shiva Singh being the bowler. It was a seven-ball over because of a no ball.
