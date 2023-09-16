 Skipper Babar, pace spearhead Shaheen get into a verbal spat after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit: Report : The Tribune India

  Skipper Babar, pace spearhead Shaheen get into a verbal spat after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit: Report

Skipper Babar, pace spearhead Shaheen get into a verbal spat after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit: Report

Reports also suggest that wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan lined himself up to end the dispute between the two superstars

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. PTI file photos

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. PTI file photos



IANS

Colombo, September 16

A heated verbal argument erupted between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi after their last-ball defeat to Sri Lanka in a low-scoring thriller in the Asia Cup.

According to reports, both players indulged in a heated exchange of words after Babar's comment ‘Players are not playing responsibly' during the post-match presentation after the shocking last-over defeat on Thursday, knocked Pakistan out of the tournament.

In response to Babar's statement, Shaheen replied 'at least appreciate who bowled and batted well,' to which Babar replied 'I know who's performing well'.

Reports also suggested that wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan lined himself up to end the dispute between the two superstars.

In the Super Four round of the Asia Cup, the designated hosts had a difficult time as they lost to India in the Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup by a big margin of 228 runs.

In the next match, Babar's team suffered a loss to Sri Lanka that put an end to their hopes in the tournament as they were defeated by 2 wickets.

Before that, their victories over Bangladesh and Nepal were only marginally comforting for Pakistan.

#Pakistan #Sri Lanka

