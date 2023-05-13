SKY knows no limit: Suryakumar Yadav’s ton overshadows Rashid Khan as Mumbai Indians take Gujarat Titans down

PTI

Mumbai, May 12

Suryakumar Yadav played some outrageous shots en route his maiden IPL hundred as his stunning knock eclipsed a superlative all-round show from Rashid Khan to set up Mumbai Indians’ 27-run win over Gujarat Titans here today.

GT’s Rashid Khan almost stole the show with figures of 4/30 and an unbeaten 79. ANI

Invited to bat, Mumbai posted 218/5 on the back of world No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar’s 103 not out off just 49 balls and then restricted Gujarat to 191/8 to notch up their seventh win this season.

9 Suryakumar Yadav’s 103 not out off 49 balls was Mumbai Indians’ first hundred after nine years. Their last ton came in IPL 2014 5 Mumbai Indians became the first team to score five 200-plus totals in an IPL season 1 Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat’s fourth loss in 12 matches was their first in away games this season

This was MI’s fourth consecutive 200-plus score on their home ground.

While Suryakumar played a blinder of an innings which was studded with 11 fours and six sixes, Rohit Sharma (29), Ishan Kishan (31) and Vishnu Vinod (30) chipped in for the home side.

Chasing 219 for the win, Gujarat were in danger of being bowled out for a low total, but a brutal unbeaten 79 off just 32 balls from Rashid — which had three fours and 10 sixes — reduced the margin of the defeat drastically.

The indomitable Rashid was simply unstoppable. He followed his superb bowling effort of 4/30 during Mumbai’s innings with a stunning show with the bat as he added 88 runs from just 40 balls for the unconquered ninth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (7 not out), but his effort was just not enough.

With eight wins and 16 points, Gujarat remained at the top of the table.

Mumbai’s seventh win in 12 matches thus took them back into third spot with 14 points and a net run-rate of -0.117.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 218/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar 103*; Rashid 4/30); Gujarat Titans: 191/8 in 20 overs (Rashid 79*; Madhwal 3/31). — PTI

PBKS look to put Delhi out of misery

New Delhi: All but out of the playoffs reckoning, Delhi Capitals will expect a more purposeful approach from their batting unit as they play for pride against Punjab Kings in an IPL match here tomorrow. With four wins in 11 games, Delhi are staring at an unceremonious exit as winning the next three matches will only take them to 14 points, which might not be enough to earn them a place in the top-four, leaving their fate in the hands of other teams. With 10 points from 11 games, Punjab too are looking at a must-win game following back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. PTI

Super Giants eye comeback vs SRH

Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants will be eyeing a comeback against a buoyant Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win IPL game here today. Having lost two of their last three matches, Lucknow will take a huge step forward if they happen to get past Aiden Markram’s team which is languishing in the ninth place in the points table. The Krunal Pandya-led team is currently fifth with 11 points and have a shot at making the playoffs.