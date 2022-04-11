IPL

Sleight of wrist: Kuldeep shines in DC's big win; Chahal leads RR to thrilling victory

Sleight of wrist: Kuldeep shines in DC's big win; Chahal leads RR to thrilling victory

Yuzvendra Chahal returned with figures of 4/41 in Rajasthan Royals' three-run win over Lucknow Super Giants. PTI

Mumbai, April 10

Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner laid the foundation as Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs to notch up their second win in the IPL here today.

On a batting surface, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer’s decision to put Delhi Capitals in backfired as they piled up 215/5 riding on half-centuries from Shaw (51 off 29 balls) and Warner (61 off 45 balls).

In reply, KKR were all out for 171 in 19.4 overs and it was left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s evening at the Brabourne Stadium.

The scoreboard pressure was always telling and Kuldeep (4/35) decisively swung the match in the Rishabh Pant-led side’s favour after getting opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer (54 off 33 balls) stumped with a googly. Pat Cummins didn’t play any manic knock as a Kuldeep leg-break ended his stay.

Kuldeep Yadav took 4/35 as Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs. PTI

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3/25) bowled fast and sharp at the onset. In the end, Andre Russell (24 off 21 balls) had too much to do with too little time left.

Earlier, Shaw and Warner added 93 to set the platform, before Shardul Thakur (29 not out off 11 balls) and Axar Patel (22 off 14 balls) scored 49 in just 3.2 overs to finish the innings in style.

150 wickets

Shimron Hetmyer lived up to his price tag with a six-hitting exhibition before Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Bout displayed their wizardry with the ball as Rajasthan Royals outwitted Lucknow Super Kings by three runs.

Invited to bat, star West Indies batter Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 36-ball 59 to lift RR from 67/4 to 165/6. Trent Boult (2/30) then struck twice in a sensational opening over, while Chahal (4/41) picked up four wickets to achieve the feat of claiming 150 IPL victims.

Marcus Stoinis blasted two fours and four maximums in his unbeaten 38 off 17 balls to raise hopes, but debutant Kuldeep Sen defended 15 runs in the last over. — PTI

Kohli-Rohit fan arrested for trespass

Pune: A 26-year-old man from Satara district was arrested for trespass after he entered the cricket stadium in Gahunje here to greet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma during their IPL match, a police official said today. A video of Dashrath Jadhav running into the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday, during which he fist bumped Kohli and then moved towards Sharma, had gone viral on social media. Jadhav was charged under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) as he allegedly indulged in an altercation with police while being taken out of the ground, said a police official. PTI

Brief scores

Delhi Capitals: 215/5 (Warner 61, Shaw 51; Narine 2/21); Kolkata Knight Riders: 171 all out in 19.4 overs (Iyer 54; Kuldeep 4/35, Ahmed 3/25)

Rajasthan Royals: 165/6 (Hetmyer 59*, Padikkal 29; Gowtham 2/30, Holder 2/50); Lucknow Super Giants: 162/8 (de Kock 39, Stoinis 38*; Chahal 4/41, Boult 2/30)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa before ouster: Reports

2
Entertainment

Nimrat Kaur gets a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan; the actress can't control her happiness, check out her reaction

3
Amritsar

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

4
Punjab

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring's appointment as Punjab Congress chief

5
Punjab

Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman

6
World

Pakistan political crisis: PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM's post

7
Entertainment

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ousting teaches these two things, says Simi Garewal

8
World

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan's ouster

9
Punjab

Will take everyone along, says new Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring

10
Nation

Parboiled rice controversy: Telangana CM to lead TRS protest in Delhi; seeks 100 pc 'Punjab-like' procurement

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new Pakistan PM

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new PM

Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...

Video: JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; cops say 6 injured

JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; FIR against unknown ABVP students

The two groups, however, claimed that over 60 students were ...

Elon Musk has decided not to join Twitter board: CEO Parag Agrawal

Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter just a few days ...

Twitter handle of Punjab Congress hacked

Twitter handle of Punjab Congress hacked

Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign

Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign

More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Unscheduled power cuts irk Amritsar residents

Mansa youth confronts minister with ‘chitta’

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Three gunshots fired at man in Mohali Phase 5 market, car taken away

Day 1: Few turn up for paid booster shot in Chandigarh

Jobless youth, school kids, labourers ferried to venue of Haryana CM Khattar's Jan Vikas rally

Mohali: Portion of under-construction building at Plaksha University collapses, one dead

Video: JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; cops say 6 injured

JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; FIR against unknown ABVP students

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms in Kapurthala

Notice served on city school over sale of books at designated place

Not paid salaries, PUNBUS staff threaten strike

My aim is to set up govt college, stadium says Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Policy for safeguarding interests of NRIs on govt agenda: Minister

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Complete storm water drainage project on war footing: Chandigarh Road residents

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Focus on improving health, education says Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

7 held for kabaddi promoter’s murder

Patiala: 7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Excise officials raid book shops in Patiala

No plan to merge depts: Punjabi University