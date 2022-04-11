Sleight of wrist: Kuldeep shines in DC's big win; Chahal leads RR to thrilling victory

Mumbai, April 10

Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner laid the foundation as Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs to notch up their second win in the IPL here today.

On a batting surface, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer’s decision to put Delhi Capitals in backfired as they piled up 215/5 riding on half-centuries from Shaw (51 off 29 balls) and Warner (61 off 45 balls).

In reply, KKR were all out for 171 in 19.4 overs and it was left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s evening at the Brabourne Stadium.

The scoreboard pressure was always telling and Kuldeep (4/35) decisively swung the match in the Rishabh Pant-led side’s favour after getting opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer (54 off 33 balls) stumped with a googly. Pat Cummins didn’t play any manic knock as a Kuldeep leg-break ended his stay.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3/25) bowled fast and sharp at the onset. In the end, Andre Russell (24 off 21 balls) had too much to do with too little time left.

Earlier, Shaw and Warner added 93 to set the platform, before Shardul Thakur (29 not out off 11 balls) and Axar Patel (22 off 14 balls) scored 49 in just 3.2 overs to finish the innings in style.

150 wickets

Shimron Hetmyer lived up to his price tag with a six-hitting exhibition before Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Bout displayed their wizardry with the ball as Rajasthan Royals outwitted Lucknow Super Kings by three runs.

Invited to bat, star West Indies batter Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 36-ball 59 to lift RR from 67/4 to 165/6. Trent Boult (2/30) then struck twice in a sensational opening over, while Chahal (4/41) picked up four wickets to achieve the feat of claiming 150 IPL victims.

Marcus Stoinis blasted two fours and four maximums in his unbeaten 38 off 17 balls to raise hopes, but debutant Kuldeep Sen defended 15 runs in the last over. — PTI

Kohli-Rohit fan arrested for trespass

Pune: A 26-year-old man from Satara district was arrested for trespass after he entered the cricket stadium in Gahunje here to greet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma during their IPL match, a police official said today. A video of Dashrath Jadhav running into the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday, during which he fist bumped Kohli and then moved towards Sharma, had gone viral on social media. Jadhav was charged under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) as he allegedly indulged in an altercation with police while being taken out of the ground, said a police official. PTI

Brief scores

Delhi Capitals: 215/5 (Warner 61, Shaw 51; Narine 2/21); Kolkata Knight Riders: 171 all out in 19.4 overs (Iyer 54; Kuldeep 4/35, Ahmed 3/25)

Rajasthan Royals: 165/6 (Hetmyer 59*, Padikkal 29; Gowtham 2/30, Holder 2/50); Lucknow Super Giants: 162/8 (de Kock 39, Stoinis 38*; Chahal 4/41, Boult 2/30)