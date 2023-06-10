Slow starts for Diksha Dagar and Shubhankar Sharma in Sweden

Stockholm

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Shubhankar Sharma endured disappointing starts as both lay outside the top-100 after the opening round of the Scandinavian Mixed Open, an event jointly held on the Ladies European Tour and the DP World Tour. Diksha, coming off a pair of top-10 finishes on the LET, was way down at tied-135 after carding a 5-over 77 while Sharma shot a 3-over 75 to be tied-116.

La Plata (Argentina)

Italy to face Uruguay in Under-20 World Cup final

Italy and Uruguay will each be bidding for a first Under-20 World Cup title when the countries meet in the final on Sunday. Italy knocked out South Korea with a 2-1 win in the semifinals after Uruguay beat Israel 1-0. Uruguay reached the final in 1997 and 2013, losing to Argentina and France, respectively. Italy will play the final for the first time.

Toronto

Canada’s Conners shares lead at Canadian Open

Corey Conners shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead at the Canadian Open, the first PGA Tour event since its announcement of a merger with Saudi-funded rival LIV Golf. Conners is seeking to become the tournament’s first Canadian winner in 69 years. Also at 67 were Aaron Rai, Justin Lower and Chesson Hadley. Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy opened with a 71. — Agencies