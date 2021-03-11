Smashing win, India lift maiden Thomas Cup

Indian team members pose with the Tricolour after winning Thomas Cup title in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. PTI

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 15

The Indian badminton team led by the experienced Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy created history as they beat 14-time winners and defending champions Indonesia to win their maiden Thomas Cup title in Bangkok on Sunday.

The 3-0 aggregate win belies the fact that the Indians were making their first appearance in the final of this prestigious team championship. Sunday’s historic win was built on two back-to-back gritty performances by Lakshya Sen and the doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

String of firsts

  • First Thomas Cup for India since tournament began 73 years ago
  • With his sixth win on Sunday, Srikanth became first Indian to win all ties in a single edition

In the tie’s first match, the 20-year-old Sen outsmarted Anthony Ginting 8-21 21-17 21-16 to give India the lead.

Shetty and Rankireddy then saved four match points to beat Muhammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19 for a 2-0 lead. The doubles team was 17-20 down in the second game before mounting an incredible fightback.

Then Srikanth stepped up to face Jonatan Christie and won 21-15 23-21. Victory was followed by the now customary bhangra moves that have been synonymous with the Indian team since they flew into Bangkok.

Srikanth had hit form last year when he finished in the silver medal position at the World Championships. In the Thomas Cup as well, the Andhra shuttler had shown glimpses of his form and fitness, reminiscent of his form in 2018, when he became the world No.1. It only took him 19 minutes to wrap up the first game 21-15. He was comfortably placed at the mid-break interval in the second game, leading 11-8.

Christie, however, came back strongly to lead 16-13, though Srikanth always had a measure of the Indonesian. Quick at the net, with some cross-court jump-smashes, he got back in the game. However, in the last twist, Srikanth saved a game point and then sealed the memorable win 23-21. Summing up the win, Srikanth called it a team effort. “We all know that we will not get any prize money or ranking points for playing in team championships like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games or Thomas Cup,” Srikanth said. “However, this win like others will be attributed to our country. It is a win for our country. When we won, everyone (on social media) said that ‘India won’.”

“It is not a win for Srikanth or Prannoy. It is a special feeling to be part of this win. We are privileged to be part of this experience,” he added.

