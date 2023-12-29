Smith and Marsh revive Oz innings

Melbourne, December 28
Australia lost their first four wickets for 16 runs in their second innings but a 153-run stand between Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh had the hosts in a good position with two days to play in the second cricket Test against Pakistan.
Marsh was out for 96 and Smith for 50 to leave Australia at 187/6 at stumps today and with a 241-run lead going into the fourth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Marsh fell just short of his fourth Test century after Salman Ali Agha hung onto a spectacular diving catch in the slips. Smith battled his way to his first Test 50 since the Ashes from 176 balls, the second-slowest half-century of his career. “It’s obviously disappointing. I thought we navigated our way out of a tricky situation in that partnership with (Smith),” Marsh said. Earlier, play was briefly held up after third umpire Richard Illingworth got stuck in a lift at the MCG.
Brief scores: Australia: 318 and 187/6 (Marsh 96, Smith 50; Hamza 3/27, Afridi 3/58); Pakistan: 264 (Shafique 62, Masood 54; Cummins 5/48, Lyon 4/73). — AP
