Smriti, Harman, Deepti to captain in T20 Challenge

New Delhi: Star Indian players Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma were today named captains of the three teams for the Women’s T20 Challenge to be played in Pune from May 23. The BCCI announced 16-member squads for each of three teams — Harmanpreet-led Supernovas, Mandhana-led Trailblazers and Deepti-led Velocity.
Bangkok
Satwik-Chirag pull out of Thailand Open
The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, which played a pivotal role in India’s historic Thomas Cup triumph, pulled out of the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament beginning here tomorrow.
London
Liverpool’s Salah, van Dijk doubts for Southampton trip
Liverpool are still assessing the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League trip to Southampton where they could close the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point, manager Juergen Klopp said.
Chattogram
Mathews out for 199 as SL make 397 vs Bangladesh
Angelo Mathews was Sri Lanka’s last man out for 199 in a total of 397 that Bangladesh reduced by 76 runs on Day 2 of the first Test. He went after a wide delivery from off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and edged it to Shakib Al Hasan at mid-wicket. Mathews became the 12th batter to finish with 199 in Test history.
Monaco
Leclerc crashes Lauda’s historic F1 Ferrari
Formula one championship leader Charles Leclerc again crashed in hometown Monaco, this time in a historic Ferrari. Leclerc was driving a 1974 Ferrari once piloted by three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda in a demonstration run at the 2022 Monaco Historic Grand Prix. Agencies
