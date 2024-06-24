Smriti Mandhana misses third ton but India complete sweep

PTI

Bengaluru, June 23

Smriti Mandhana waltzed to a characteristically elegant 90 to form the crux of India’s six-wicket win in the third and final women’s ODI against South Africa, marking their 3-0 series sweep.

Mandhana, whose innings came off 83 balls, had efficient support casts in Shafali Verma (25), Priya Punia (28) and Harmanpreet Kaur (42) as India went past the target of 216 without exerting themselves much.

The hosts made 220/4 in 40.4 overs after South Africa were restricted to an underwhelming 215/8 despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s solid 61.

Though she failed to make a third hundred on the bounce, the knock underlined the way Mandhana dominated this ODI series, scoring 343 runs at an average of 114.33.

The 27-year-old was once again composed in the middle, and played some typically graceful shots around.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers showed an unbending will to restrict South Africa to 215 after the visitors raced to 102 without loss in 19.5 overs.

Brief scores: South Africa: 215/8 in 50 overs (Wolvaardt 61, Brits 38; Deepti 2/27, Reddy 2/36); India: 220/4 in 40.4 overs (Mandhana 90, Harmanpreet 42).

