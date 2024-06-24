Smriti Mandhana misses third ton but India complete sweep

Bengaluru, June 23
Smriti Mandhana waltzed to a characteristically elegant 90 to form the crux of India’s six-wicket win in the third and final women’s ODI against South Africa, marking their 3-0 series sweep.
Mandhana, whose innings came off 83 balls, had efficient support casts in Shafali Verma (25), Priya Punia (28) and Harmanpreet Kaur (42) as India went past the target of 216 without exerting themselves much.
The hosts made 220/4 in 40.4 overs after South Africa were restricted to an underwhelming 215/8 despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s solid 61.
Though she failed to make a third hundred on the bounce, the knock underlined the way Mandhana dominated this ODI series, scoring 343 runs at an average of 114.33.
The 27-year-old was once again composed in the middle, and played some typically graceful shots around.
Earlier, the Indian bowlers showed an unbending will to restrict South Africa to 215 after the visitors raced to 102 without loss in 19.5 overs.
Brief scores: South Africa: 215/8 in 50 overs (Wolvaardt 61, Brits 38; Deepti 2/27, Reddy 2/36); India: 220/4 in 40.4 overs (Mandhana 90, Harmanpreet 42).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab
The opposition INDIA bloc decides to boycott the panel appoi...
CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...
Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects
This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...
Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US
Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...