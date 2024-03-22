Smriti, Richa only Indians picked in Hundred draft

London: Women’s Premier League-winning captain Smriti Mandhana and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh were the only Indian players who found takers during the Hundred Draft. Mandhana, who led RCB to the WPL title, was drafted in by Southern Brave while her teammate Richa found a new home at Birmingham Phoenix.
New Delhi
Powerlifters Ashok, Parmjeet qualify for Paralympics
Asian Games bronze medallist Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar qualified for the Paris Paralympics by winning a silver medal each at the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, today. Manpreet Kaur earned a bronze medal.
Mumbai
Nerurkar wins in future category of Prague Chess
Eleven-year-old Aansh Nerurkar has become the first Indian to win in the future category of the Prague International Chess Festival alongside securing the best team award with GM R Praggnanandhaa. Nerurkar scored eight points from nine rounds which included seven wins and two draws.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA
Robinho must serve rape sentence in Brazil, says court
Brazilian judges ruled to uphold former AC Milan and Brazil striker Robinho’s rape conviction in Italy, adding that he must serve his nine-year prison sentence in Brazil. Agencies
