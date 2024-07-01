Sneh rocks SA before visitors fight back

Chennai, June 30

Top-order batter Sune Luus struck a fine century as South Africa fought their way to 232/2 in the second innings after India enforced the follow-on, courtesy spinner Sneh Rana’s exemplary eight-wicket burst in the visitors’ first innings on Day 3 of the one-off women’s Test.

Sune Luus struck her maiden Test century. PTI

South Africa still trail India by 105 runs, after they were bundled out for 266 in the first innings chasing India’s 603/6. Off-spinner Sneh Rana’s deadly effort of 8/77 hastened their collapse. However, SA found some fight in their second essay through Luus (109 off 203 balls) and skipper Laura Wolvaardt (93 not out off 252 balls).

Mindset was clear and we were going for wickets. We want to go for the kill — that is the mindset we have currently. — Sneh Rana

Resuming at the overnight score of 236/4, Marizanne Kapp (74) and Nadine de Klerk (39) could not sustain the momentum as the former soon fell to Rana.

Kapp’s wicket opened the floodgates as the Proteas could add just 17 runs before being bowled out. Rana and Deepti Sharma got the job done with ease.

Trailing by 337 runs and forced to follow-on, South Africa suffered an early setback but Wolvaardt and Luus joined forces to push the hosts on the back foot. Luus brought up her maiden Test century, becoming only the second South African to hit a Test ton against India after Mignon du Preez (102) in Mysore in 2014. — PTI

8/77 Off-spinner Sneh Rana became only the third bowler to take eight wickets in an innings in women’s Tests, joining former India left-arm spinner Neetu David (8/53 against England in Jamshedpur in 1995) and Australian off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner (8/66 against England in Nottingham in 2023)

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#South Africa