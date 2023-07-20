Soccer-Co-hosts New Zealand secure stunning upset over Norway to open World Cup

Auckland, July 20
Hannah Wilkinson scored a second-half winner to send underdogs New Zealand to a 1-0 win over Norway at Eden Park on Thursday, kicking off their Women's World Cup campaign at home with an extraordinary upset over the former champions.
The Football Ferns had never won a World Cup match before and Wilkinson's goal from close range early in the second half, off a laser-like cross from Jacqui Hand, sent the home fans into roars of delight.
The win put New Zealand on the right track toward their goal of getting out of the opening stage of the tournament, as they face debutants the Philippines on Tuesday in a match that had widely been seen as their best chance of winning in Group A.
Co-hosts Australia were set to open their World Cup campaign later on Thursday in Sydney for the first co-hosted Women's World Cup and the first in the southern hemisphere.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi
Was issuing a statement outside Parliament just ahead of the...
Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance; asks Centre, state govt to inform it what action is taken against perpetrators
Very deeply disturbed about the videos, a Bench led by CJI D...
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid slogan-shouting by opposition members over situation in Manipur
Immediately after the House meets, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birl...
Opposition leaders meet at Kharge’s chamber in Parliament, demand PM’s statement in House on Manipur
Also demanded that Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh be s...
Manipur police arrest ‘mastermind’ behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them
Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3