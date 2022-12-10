 Soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies after he collapses while covering Argentina-Netherlands match in Qatar : The Tribune India

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies after he collapses while covering Argentina-Netherlands match in Qatar

His brother Eric Wahl suspects foul play

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies after he collapses while covering Argentina-Netherlands match in Qatar

The Argentina-Netherlands match in progress. Reuters



Reuters

December 10

Grant Wahl, a prominent US soccer journalist who was outspoken in his opposition of Qatar hosting the World Cup, died on Friday while covering the tournament in Doha. He was 49.

Wahl reportedly collapsed while covering the Argentina-Netherlands game and was taken to a hospital. It was unclear where he died.

His brother Eric Wahl suspected foul play, particularly in light of the fact that Grant Wahl was denied entry to the United States' first game in Qatar vs Wales on November 21 as he was wearing a rainbow T-shirt. The rainbow symbol represents support for the LGBTQ community, and homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

Grant Wahl changed shirts and was later allowed in.

Eric Wahl posted a video on Instagram on Friday in which he said, "My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl's brother. I'm gay. I'm the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help."

Eric Wahl added that Wahl's wife, infectious disease physician Celine R Gounder, was in contact with the White House.

Gounder tweeted on Friday night, "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock."

Grant Wahl wrote on Monday on his website, "My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you. What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort. I didn't have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media centre today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I'm already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno.''

Grant Wahl was a longtime Sports Illustrated writer before going independent in the past few years and selling subscriptions to his website, where he covered worldwide soccer with an extra emphasis on the US national teams and leagues. He previously was a contributor to Fox Sports' soccer coverage.

US Soccer posted a statement on Twitter that read in part, "The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport."

MLS commissioner Don Garber tweeted, "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken over the tragic passing of Grant Wahl. He was a kind and caring person whose passion for soccer and dedication to journalism were immeasurable."

The National Women's Soccer League issued a statement that read in part, "We are heartbroken by the news of Grant Wahl's death. His commitment to sharing the stories of our beautiful game was unmatched, but more importantly, his integrity, thoughtfulness and kindness were central to the way he lived." 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs authorise party high command to pick next CM

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: NIA arrests man who supplied weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi

3
Punjab

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

4
Punjab

Punjab to soon launch new industrial development policy, says CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Brand Connect

Sonobliss Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects Risk, Customer Complaints

6
Punjab

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building

7
Nation

MP man says he flunked exam after getting distracted by YouTube ads, seeks Rs 75 lakh compensation; here’s what SC said

8
Nation

Pre-wedding photoshoot goes wrong as bride-to-be falls into water-filled quarry in Kerala

9
Nation

Aaftab Poonawala should be hanged for killing my daughter: Shraddha Walkar's father

10
Nation

Bihar IPS officer Amit Lodha, who inspired Netflix web series ‘Khakee’, suspended after being charged with corruption

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Amid Pratibha-Sukhu fight over Himachal Pradesh chief minister post, veteran leader from Kangra stakes claim

Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate

Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building

The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...

Kerala HC declares unconstitutional stipulation of 1-yr separation or more for filing divorce plea

Kerala High Court declares unconstitutional stipulation of 1-year separation or more for filing divorce plea

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia

Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...

Question mark on Indi-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises issue of terrorism

Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue

The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Patiala ki Rao choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Toddler's body found in toilet in Delhi’s Shahdara

Body of 3-year-old boy found in toilet in Delhi's Shahdara

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Stunning line-up for oldest classical music event

ADC: 33K visited Aam Aadmi Clinics so far

Youth shot at over old enmity

Labourers' boys wrestle their way to glory at state-level games

39 snatchers arrested in 7 days under special drive

39 snatchers arrested in 7 days under special drive

Expedite work on civil air terminal in Halwara, MP Arora tells officials

One killed as mobike rams into Pik-Up

Patwari caught taking bribe

City's 'lungs' turn black in 9 days

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president