Solid as rock, flexible as water

PARIS, May 26

Daniil Medvedev still has issues with claycourt tennis, but the world No. 2 cantered into the French Open third round with a 6-3 6-4 6-3 win against Serbian Laslo Djere today.

Rafa Nadal dispatched Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-1 6-4. reuters

The Russian, who reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year after four consecutive first-round exits, struggled at times but his elasticity eventually made up for his lack of natural ability to move around on the slow surface. Medvedev found himself down a break in the first set but his brilliant defence helped him claw his way back both times.

Nadal’s 300th Major win

Rafa Nadal produced an imperious show on Wednesday to secure his 300th Grand Slam match victory, dismantling Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-1 6-4 to book his spot in the third round. Nadal counts 13 Roland Garros titles among his overall 21 Majors — the highest among men — and despite his injury-blighted build-up to the claycourt tournament he has looked at his usual best. “I can’t try to go very deep in a tournament if I’m worried about my physical issues every single day,” he told reporters. — Reuters

Day 5: highlights

Open season

Ninth seed Danielle Collins was ousted in a 6-4 6-3 loss to Shelby Rogers. Her exit means only three of the top-10 seeds remain in Paris -- Iga Swiatek (1), Paula Badosa (3) and Aryna Sabalenka (7).

BADOSA, PEGULA win

Third seed Paula Badosa reached the third round by beating Kaja Juvan 7-5 3-6 6-2 as 11th seed Jessica Pegula recovered from a slump to beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-1 5-7 6-4.

RUUD through

Sixth seed Casper Ruud advanced with a solid 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Emil Ruusuvuori. David Goffin overcame a slow start to defeat 24th seed Frances Tiafoe 3-6 7-6(1) 6-2 6-4.

Swiatek high on wins

Iga Swiatek demolished American Alison Riske 6-0 6-2 as she raced into the third round with her 30th consecutive victory.