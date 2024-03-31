Son is also a star

LONDON, March 30

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min struck late on to secure a 2-1 Premier League victory over Luton Town to bolster his side’s top-four ambitions today.

Harvey Barnes did the star turn for Newcastle in their 4-3 win.

Son started and finished a flowing Tottenham move in the 86th minute to leave relegation battlers Luton with nothing to show from a spirited display in north London.

Tahith Chong gave Luton a surprise early lead with Son being denied by the woodwork soon afterwards. Tottenham equalised in the 51st minute when Issa Kabore scored an own goal and the hosts’ pressure was eventually rewarded with Son’s clincher.

Tottenham moved into fourth place with 56 points, ahead of Aston Villa on goals scored although Villa were in action later at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Luton slipped back below Nottingham Forest into the relegation zone.

Newcastle leave it late

Substitute Harvey Barnes struck twice as Newcastle United fought back from 3-1 down to beat West Ham United 4-3 in a thrilling match at St James’ Park.

Jarrod Bowen had put West Ham 3-1 ahead soon after halftime up but Alexander Isak’s second penalty 13 minutes from time gave Newcastle hope and the livewire Barnes equalised with a clinical finish. Barnes then lashed in a sweet shot from outside the box in the 90th minute to spark delirious scenes of celebration.

“A lot of emotions in that game, we were swinging all over the place,” coach Eddie Howe said. — Reuters

City seek confidence-boosting win over Arsenal Manchester: Manchester City can set themselves up to succeed once again on multiple fronts and lift their confidence for the season’s run-in with a win over title rivals Arsenal in Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League clash, midfielder Rodri said. A point separates the top three teams after 28 games, with Arsenal and Liverpool tied on 64 points and Manchester City in third place with 63 points. Asked about City’s clash against Arsenal, Rodri told reporters: “I’m not saying it’s going to be decisive, but it will be very important for our confidence, and we will show them that we are here again. It’s not just this game that’s like a final, it’s all of them from now until the end of the season. We’re still in every competition, but any game that you lose can practically leave you out of the running.” reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London