‘Son of the soil who struck a chord’: Birthday wishes pour in as MS Dhoni turns 42

Dhoni began his career in international cricket in 2004

MS Dhoni. File photo



IANS

New Delhi, July 7

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is universally regarded as the best finisher in the modern game, is celebrating his 42nd Birthday on Friday. On his special day, the cricket fraternity came up with heartwarming wishes on social media.

Dhoni began his career in international cricket in 2004. He has become one of the most revered sporting icons in the country and acts as an inspiration for millions.

The highlights of Dhoni’s illustrious 15-year career were leading India to remarkable achievements, including three prestigious ICC trophies—the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. These accomplishments stand out as the defining moments of his career.

Since bidding farewell to international cricket in 2019, Dhoni has been delighting fans with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has five titles to his name.

Here’s a look at some warm wishes extended by the cricket fraternity on Dhoni’s 42nd birthday.

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with Dhoni on Twitter and wrote: “May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS!”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said: “Captain. Leader. Legend! Wishing @msdhoni former #TeamIndia Captain &amp; one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday”

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also extended his wishes to the Indian legend: “Happy Birthday to the most successful captain of Team India, @msdhoni! Your charisma, leadership, and extraordinary skills continue to inspire millions around the globe. Thank you for your unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket,” he tweeted.

Dhoni’s close friend and India teammate Suresh Raina shared a long post on social media, in which he said: “Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we’ve created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep shining, keep leading, and keep spreading your magic.”

Former India opener Virendra Sehwag shared a unique birthday wish for Dhoni, giving a religious and mythological reference to his birth date.

“The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. In the Rig Veda, there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons &amp; 7 fortresses 7 basic musical notes 7 pheras in a marriage 7 Wonders of the World And on 7th day of 7th month - Birthday of a top man @msdhoni”

Ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted: “This man revolutionized the art of finishing matches, and also the art of wicketkeeping. And along the way, he collected more trophies than anyone else. Happy Birthday @msdhoni Wish you lots of joy and success”

His India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Ravindra Jadeja said: “My go-to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai. see u soon in yellow.”

“Happy Birthday @msdhoni here’s to some epic memories on the field! Hope you have a blessed year ahead,” former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Dhoni’s IPL team Chennai Super Kings posted a video in tribute to their captain’s 42nd birthday with a caption: “To the son of the soil who struck a chord and has become one of us over the years! "

India batter Rishabh Pant said: “An inspiration to so many people across the country. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. Happy birthday Mahi bhai!”

Harbhajan Singh tweeted: “Happy Birthday Bahubali @msdhoni...May you continue to Inspire .. Have a great day Ahead.”

Dhoni represented India in 90 Test matches between 2005 to 2014. The wicket-keeper batter scored close to 5000 Test runs at an average of 38.09. In the limited-over game, he has 10773 ODI runs in 350 appearances and 1617 T20 runs in 98 games to his name.

He also holds the record for the most stumpings in ODIs with a total of 123 stumpings as a wicketkeeper.

