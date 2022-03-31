Sonipat academy wins U-21 Khelo India hockey title

Lucknow: Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonipat, defeated Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar 5-0 in the final to claim the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-21 title at the SAI centre here today.

Sonipat

Asiad compound archery squads picked as trials end

Aman Saini, Rajat Chauhan and Mohan Bhardwaj joined Abhishek Verma in the Asian Games men’s compound archery squad after the national selection trials ended here today. In the women’s section, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar and Raginee Markoo qualified to join Avneet Kaur.

Bhopal

Shooting: Haryana dominates national pistol trials

Haryana stamped their dominance in pistol shooting as Naveen beat Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema 16-12 to win gold in the men’s 10m air pistol competition on the concluding day of national trials here today. Haryana shooters picked up four of the golds on offer besides winning several other medals.

Miami

Bopanna, Mirza ousted in Miami Open

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov went down 2-6 1-6 to sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the men’s doubles quarterfinals of Miami Open. In the women’s doubles quarterfinals, Sania Mirza and Kirsten Flipkens lost 3-6 6-7 (3) to Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhaoxuan Yang. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev reached the quarterfinals by defeating Jenson Brooksby 7-5 6-1. Naomi Osaka overpowered Collins 6-2 6-1. In other results, Hubert Hurkacz beat Lloyd Harris 7-6 (3) 6-2. Jannik Sinner beat Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (3) 6-3. Carlos Alcaraz ousted Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 6-3. Casper Ruud ousted Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-3 6-4. Agencies