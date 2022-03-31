Sonipat academy wins U-21 Khelo India hockey title

Lucknow: Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonipat, defeated Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar 5-0 in the final to claim the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-21 title at the SAI centre here today.
Sonipat
Asiad compound archery squads picked as trials end
Aman Saini, Rajat Chauhan and Mohan Bhardwaj joined Abhishek Verma in the Asian Games men’s compound archery squad after the national selection trials ended here today. In the women’s section, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar and Raginee Markoo qualified to join Avneet Kaur.
Bhopal
Shooting: Haryana dominates national pistol trials
Haryana stamped their dominance in pistol shooting as Naveen beat Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema 16-12 to win gold in the men’s 10m air pistol competition on the concluding day of national trials here today. Haryana shooters picked up four of the golds on offer besides winning several other medals.
Miami
Bopanna, Mirza ousted in Miami Open
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov went down 2-6 1-6 to sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the men’s doubles quarterfinals of Miami Open. In the women’s doubles quarterfinals, Sania Mirza and Kirsten Flipkens lost 3-6 6-7 (3) to Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhaoxuan Yang. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev reached the quarterfinals by defeating Jenson Brooksby 7-5 6-1. Naomi Osaka overpowered Collins 6-2 6-1. In other results, Hubert Hurkacz beat Lloyd Harris 7-6 (3) 6-2. Jannik Sinner beat Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (3) 6-3. Carlos Alcaraz ousted Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 6-3. Casper Ruud ousted Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-3 6-4. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...