Sourav Ghosal goes on but Joshna Chinappa exits

PTI

Hangzhou, October 2

Star Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa made a shock exit from the women’s singles event but veteran Sourav Ghosal sailed into the men’s singles quarterfinals at the Asian Games here today.

Taking the court first, Chinappa lost 1-3 to lower-ranked Heo Mingyeong in the pre-quarterfinals.

The 37-year-old, who received a first-round bye, went down 4-11 12-10 9-11 8-11 in 37 minutes to the South Korean, ranked 158th. The result is a major upset as Joshna was a medal favourite.

The other Indian in the fray, Tanvi Khanna, progressed to the quarterfinals with an easy 11-1 11-3 11-2 win over Arichaya Chujit of Thailand.

Ghosal blanked Kuwait’s Ammar Altamimi 3-0 in the Round of 16, while Mahesh Mangaonkar also registered an easy 3-0 win over Ryunosuke Tsukue to progress to the quarterfinals.

