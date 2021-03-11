South Africa batter Markram tests positive for Covid, out of opening T20 against India

PTI

New Delhi, June 9

South Africa batter Aiden Makram was on Thursday ruled out of the opening T20I against India after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Makram, who participated in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, was unavailable for selection for the series opener of the five-match series, revealed captain Temba Bavuma at the toss.

He had cleared the first round of testing along with the rest of the South African squad last week after arriving here on June 2.

“Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes in and it is a debut for him,” Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said at the toss here.

South Africa have handed a debut to youngster Tristan Stubbs.