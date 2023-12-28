 South Africa in driver's seat; Elgar, Jansen take hosts to 392/7 against India at lunch on Day 3 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • South Africa in driver's seat; Elgar, Jansen take hosts to 392/7 against India at lunch on Day 3

South Africa in driver's seat; Elgar, Jansen take hosts to 392/7 against India at lunch on Day 3

The pair drove, pulled, cut at their own will and neither the old ball nor the semi-new ball could bring about any change in fortune for the visiting team bowlers

South Africa in driver's seat; Elgar, Jansen take hosts to 392/7 against India at lunch on Day 3

South African batter Marco Jansen plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Thursday, December 28, 2023. PTI photo



PTI

Centurion, December 28

Veteran Dean Elgar missed out on a well-deserved maiden double hundred but inflicted enough damage on India in company of young Marco Jansen to potentially bat the visitors out of the opening Test as South Africa reached 392 for 7 at lunch on the third day.

Elgar (185 off 287 balls), whose previous highest Test score is 199, was inching towards his maiden double hundred before a faint tickle to leg-side bouncer from Shardul Thakur brought about his end.

But, that didn't deter the lanky Jansen (72 batting, 119 balls), not exactly famous for his batting prowess, to easily negotiate a deflated Indian attack that looked out of sorts as well bereft of ideas.

The Elgar-Jansen pair added 111 runs for the sixth wicket. With the lead already swelling to 147 runs, it will be a Herculean task for the Indian batters to save the game.

The sun is beating down, odd balls are keeping low and survival isn't an option against a quality Proteas attack.

The Indian bowlers were even more disappointing on the third morning with Shardul Thakur (1/101 in 19 overs) and Prasidh Krishna (1/92 in 19 overs) sprayed all over the place, only to be mercilessly punished by the former Proteas skipper Elgar and the lanky left-arm seamer Jansen.

The pair drove, pulled, cut at their own will and neither the old ball nor the semi-new ball could bring about any change in fortune for the visiting team bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/59 in 22 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (2/90 in 22 overs) once again were unlucky as they repeatedly beat the bat of Elgar and Jansen but didn't have rub of the green going their way.

However, Prasidh and Thakur were not only below-par but also missed both line and length. Prasidh was inducted into the squad to hit the deck and generate extra pace off the surface but he missed the trick by consistently bowling length balls. Even someone like Gerald Coetzee dispatched him into the stands.

On a track that demanded bowlers to bend their backs, Thakur literally floated the deliveries, which were hit all around the park. When he started using the short ball tactic, Jansen hooked him for good as he didn't have enough pace to hurry the batter.

The only bowler who came out with his reputation intact was Ravichandran Ashwin, who for most part came from an angular run-up but ended with figures of 1/41 in 18 overs.

But, even his effort wasn't enough as Prasidh-Shardul duo, having already conceded nearly 200 runs (193 in 38 overs) cumulatively in less than 40 overs, have severely dented their team's chance of redemption.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Col, Lt Col face court martial over financial irregularities

2
Diaspora

Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report

3
Chandigarh

15 flights diverted from Delhi to Chandigarh due to bad weather

4
Himachal

Himachal CM Sukhu directs 6 major offices to shift to government-owned building

5
India

25 Indians from grounded Romanian plane seeking asylum in France freed: Reports

6
Sports

Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan

7
India

Russia and India mull joint production of modern weapons, Foreign Minister Lavrov says after holding talks with Jaishankar

8
J & K

'There will be justice', says Rajnath Singh as he meets families of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri

9
Punjab

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again

10
India

When Goa's Taj hotel chef had to find ripe papayas for Indira Gandhi’s breakfast during 1983 CHOGM meeting

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Death sentence of 8 Indians in Qatar commuted: MEA

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the dea...

Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report

Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report

The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...

SYL row: Union Minister Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs

SYL row: Union Minister Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs

Ahead of the meeting, a few farmers' outfits from Punjab hel...

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...

Owing to dense fog, no flights arrive in Chandigarh till 11 am; 3 have delayed departure

Owing to dense fog, no flights arrive in Chandigarh till 11 am; 3 take off late

The early morning Pune-Chandigarh flight diverted to Delhi, ...


Cities

View All

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

Dense fog throws life out of gear in Amritsar district

Vigilance catches PUDA XEN taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Manager shot at in robbery at hotel

Looking back 2023: Snatchings, robberies remain bane of holy city

Owing to dense fog, no flights arrive in Chandigarh till 11 am; 3 have delayed departure

Owing to dense fog, no flights arrive in Chandigarh till 11 am; 3 take off late

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

No Chandigarh tableau for R-Day Parade

Genome sequencing ordered for all Covid cases for detection of JN.1: Delhi minister

Genome sequencing ordered for all Covid cases for detection of JN.1: Delhi minister

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

Probe under way in 2005-06 land transactions in Haryana by Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, says ED

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Patiala DC shares success mantra, says stay focused to achieve goals

Loud music robs residents of good night’s sleep

Natak melas held to raise awareness on pollution