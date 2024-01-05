South African athlete Oscar Pistorius released from prison on parole, authorities say

Pretoria (South Africa), January 5
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole and is now at home, South Africa’s Department of Corrections said on Friday.
The department gave no more details of Pistorius’ release.
The announcement came at around 8:30 am, indicating that officials had released the world-famous double-amputee Olympic runner from the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in the South African capital, Pretoria, in the early hours.
Pistorius has served nearly nine years of his 13 years and five months murder sentence for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013. He was approved for parole in November.
Serious offenders in South Africa are eligible for parole after serving at least half their sentence.
