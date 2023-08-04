South Zone claim Deodhar Trophy

PTI

Puducherry, August 3

South Zone’s juggernaut continued as they clinched the Deodhar Trophy title for the ninth time with a commanding 45-run win over East Zone in the final here today.

After opener Rohan Kunnummal smacked a sensational 75-ball 107 to set the ball rolling for his side, there was no stopping South, who piled up 328/8 batting first.

South’s impressive bowling line-up then made life miserable for East’s batters, who were bowled out for 283 in 46.1 overs.

Brief scores:

North Zone: 328/8 (Kunnummal 107, Agarwal 63; Utkarsh 2/50);

East Zone: 283 in 46.1 overs (Parag 95; Washington 3/60).