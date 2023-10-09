Southee fit but Williamson to miss next game

HYDERABAD, October 8

New Zealand pacers Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson are set to return for tomorrow’s World Cup match against Netherlands but regular skipper Kane Williamson will continue to sit out, head coach Gary Stead said today.

Southee (thumb) and Ferguson (back) missed Thursday’s comprehensive victory against defending champions England after failing to recover from their respective injuries. “Lockie Ferguson got through training really well so providing he is scrubbed up okay this morning, he will be available for this next game,” Stead said. “Tim Southee also got through the training really well.” — Reuters

