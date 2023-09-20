Southee to undergo surgery on thumb, call on World Cup availability to be taken next week

PTI

Auckland, September 20

New Zealand veteran fast bowler Tim Southee is set to undergo a surgery on his injured right thumb on Thursday and a call on his availability for the World Cup in India will be taken next week.

Southee broke and dislocated his right thumb while attempting to take a catch in the fourth ODI against England last week.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead is hopeful the 34-year-old seamer will recover in time for the side's opening game in the mega event on October 5.

"We've got our fingers crossed the surgery goes well for Tim," Stead said.

"He'll have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb and, providing the procedure is a success, it will be a matter of ensuring Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play."

Ahead of their opener against defending champions England, New Zealand are scheduled to take on Pakistan and South Africa in the World Cup warm up matches on September 29 and October 2.

"Our opening game of the World Cup against England is not until Thursday October 5 in Ahmedabad, so that would be our logical target in terms of his availability.

"Tim's obviously a hugely experienced and important figure in our team and we want to give him every chance to be part of this World Cup campaign."

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson is also recovering from a ruptured ACL he suffered during the IPL earlier this year and may not be available for New Zealand's opening game.

Teams can make changes to the 15-player World Cup squad until September 28, post which any changes would need approval from the ICC.

Five members of the Black Caps' World Cup-bound squad are in Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series, starting Thursday. The others are scheduled to fly out to India on Tuesday.

#Cricket #England #New Zealand