Spain bask in glory after long time

PTI

Rotterdam

Spain’s Nations League victory could get the country back on a winning streak, head coach Luis de la Fuente said after securing the country’s first international trophy in over a decade through a hard-fought win on penalties against Croatia. “These players are used to winning,” De la Fuente told reporters early on Monday. “They have won so much coming through the ranks and this can continue, I think this competitive streak is back and we can look forward to winning more.” Reuters

Belmont (US)

Fab four for Aditi, ends T-8 in LPGA Classic

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok’s fine run continued with yet another top-10 finish as she came up with her third bogey-free round in four days to finish an impressive tied-8th in the LPGA Classic here. After a modest start in the final round, Aditi picked up four birdies in the last seven holes for a 5-under 67 for the day and 14-under for the week. Ireland’s Leone Maguire picked up her second LPGA win with a stunning final round of 64 that saw her get to 21-under and win by two shots over Thailand’s Ariya Jutangarn (66).

Nantes (France)

Ashwini-Tanisha clinch badminton title in France

The Indian women’s duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto clinched the Nantes International Challenge title after defeating Hung En-Tzu and Lin Yu-Pei of Chinese Taipei 21-15 21-14. In the mixed doubles final, Tanisha and K Sai Pratheek lost 21-14 14-21 17-21 against the Danish duo of Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch.

New Delhi

Bhagat wins three medals at para-badminton meet

Pramod Bhagat won silver in the singles event and a bronze medal each in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles categories at the Canada Para-Badminton International in Ottawa.

New Delhi

Services crowned champs at youth national boxing

Defending champions Services Sports Control Board once again stamped their authority by clinching the team championship at the 6th Youth Men’s National Boxing Championships in Gangtok. Haryana and Chandigarh claimed the second and third positions, respectively.

Jakarta

Without Messi, Argentina labour to 2-0 win

Argentina struggled to create chances without Lionel Messi in the team as they laboured to a 2-0 win over Indonesia in a friendly. Holding midfielder Leandro Paredes scored a long-range opener in the first half just as the team was growing frustrated at its inability to break down a team ranked 149th in the world. Defender Cristian Romero added the second soon after the break.

Las Vegas

US beat Canada 2-0 to win CONCACAF Nations League

Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards scored their first international goals, both off assists from Gio Reyna, as the USA beat Canada 2-0 for their second straight CONCACAF Nations League title. — Agencies